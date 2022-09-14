VERIFY: Yes, eligible Virginians will start receiving tax rebates in the coming days

The 2022 Appropriations Act established a one-time tax rebate for eligible taxpayers, for up to $250 for individuals and $500 for couples.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginians will soon have some economic relief, as tax rebates are set to be issued starting on Friday.

According to a presentation from the Virginia Tax Commissioner, there will be a soft launch of these rebates on Friday, before they start dispersing these payments at full speed on Monday.

The commissioner projected that they will issue about 250,000 rebates per day, starting on Monday. These payments will be issued either through direct deposit or paper checks, and will be sent out Monday through Saturday.

How Big Are The Rebates?

According to the commissioner's presentation, the maximum payment will be $250 for individuals and $500 for those who filed jointly. These rebates will only be offered to those who filed or will file taxes this year.

If a taxpayer owes a state or local agency, such as for child support, the state is required to use the rebate to "satisfy this debt," according to the Virginia Tax website.

The rebates will only be offered to taxpayers who had a "tax liability," as defined in the following way by the Virginia Tax website:

"Tax liability is the amount of tax you owe throughout the year minus any credits (like the credit for taxes you paid to another state or the credit for low income individuals), deductions, or subtractions."

When Will I Receive My Tax Rebate?

According to the Virginia Tax Commission, the rebates will begin being issued at full speed on Monday. Each day, the state anticipates issuing about 150,000 rebates by direct deposits and 100,000 by paper check.

"We will issue one-time rebates in the order we receive and fully process returns," the commission presentation read.

The Commission expects to issue approximately 2.9 million rebates by Oct. 10. From Oct. 11 to the end of the calendar year, the agency will issue rebates weekly.

Will I Get The Check Through Direct Deposit Or Paper Check?

According to the Virginia Tax Commissioner presentation, the taxpayer will receive the payment through direct deposit if their information is on file. The label for these rebates will be "VATXREBATE".

The presentation listed the following reasons for receiving a paper check, instead of a direct deposit payment:

Tax Returns with no banking information

Tax returns for taxpayers who owed additional tax

Direct deposits that were rejected due to closed bank accounts

Partial rebates due to a taxpayer debt setoff

Can I Get A Rebate If I Haven't Filed?

According to the Virginia Tax website, a taxpayer can still receive this rebate, so long as they file their taxes by Nov. 1, 2022.

If a taxpayer does not file their taxes, they can not receive the rebate.

Can I Check My Rebate Status?

Starting on Monday, the state will launch two new tools, to assist in this process. The state will create a portal on the Virginia Tax website and it will set up a call center.

Once launched, these tools will allow taxpayers to do the following: