Yes, the tax deadline for people who filed extensions is on Oct. 16

You have until Oct. 16, 2023, to file your 2022 income tax return if you requested an extension. The IRS encourages taxpayers to file electronically ASAP.

In 2023, Tax Day fell on April 18, a few days after the typical April 15 deadline because the 15th was a Saturday.

Taxpayers who couldn’t file by the April 18 deadline were able to request a six-month filing extension. Recent online searches show that interest in the tax filing extension date is increasing as the deadline approaches.

THE QUESTION

Is the tax deadline for people who filed extensions coming soon?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, the tax deadline for people who filed extensions is coming on Oct. 16, 2023.

WHAT WE FOUND

If you requested an extension to file your 2022 federal income taxes, you have until Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, to file an accurate and completed return. This is because Oct. 15, which is the usual tax-filing extension deadline, falls on a Sunday this year, according to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), eFile.com, an IRS-authorized e-file provider, and NerdWallet.

The IRS and eFile.com both say “an extension to file a tax return is not an extension to pay taxes.” This means that penalties and interest could apply to any amount taxpayers still owe following the original April 18 deadline.

The IRS is encouraging taxpayers who requested extensions to file their tax returns electronically as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush ahead of the Oct. 16 deadline. If you’re due a refund, the IRS says you should choose direct deposit when filing electronically so you can get your money fast.

On its website, the IRS shares a few e-filing options to help taxpayers who filed for an extension: