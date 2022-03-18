Experts weigh in on whether drivers need to buy premium gas

Both of the experts WFAA spoke with said yes you should buy premium gas, but only if it is required.

DALLAS — As Americans pay more at the pump, some drivers may be wondering --- do I need to buy premium gas?

According to AAA, the average price in Texas for a gallon of regular gas is $3.94, but for premium gasoline is $4.59 per gallon.

“When we look over the longer trends, going into the next few weeks, next few months, gas prices will be even higher,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said. “Right now, all signs are pointing to the prices going up even further.”

A 2016 AAA study found that Americans wasted more than $2 billion by using premium gasoline for vehicles designed to run on regular fuel.

Armbruster told WFAA many Americans are still wasting money.

“A lot of drivers make that mistake. They don’t read the owner’s manual,” Armbruster said. “I think the bottom line is you read your owner’s manual, and you understand what type of fuel goes in your vehicle.”

Joe Wiesenfelder is the Executive Editor for Cars.com.

“The only reason anyone needs to buy premium gas is if the car says it is required. Not recommended for best performance but required,” Wiesenfelder said. “If the car requires premium gas, doesn’t recommend but requires premium gas, I would use the premium gas.”

“If it’s recommended you can stay away and if there’s no mention whatsoever of premium fuel, you’re really wasting your money,” Wiesenfelder said. “This is probably an area of the most wasted money in all of motoring.”