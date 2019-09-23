GREENSBORO, N.C. — White or wheat...plain or toasted? Questions abound in the bread aisle at the supermarket or in the lunchtime rush at the local sandwich joint.

VERIFY QUESTION

Good Morning Show viewer Cindy Everhart asked, "Silly question. My husband says toasting bread lowers calorie count. Please VERIFY, thanks. I say false. Hope I'm right."

Cindy via Facebook

VERIFY SOURCES

Livestrong

European Study of Clinical Nutrition

Melanie Jones, RD, Novant Health

VERIFY PROCESS

Clinical dietitian Melanie Jones, RD said the answer to Everhart's question is false. "Toasting bread does not change the composition of the bread. So, unfortunately, no, it does not reduce the calorie content. It may, [however], change the flavor!"

Livestrong's nutrition blog further explains toasting bread increases the amount of the chemical acrylamide, which the America Cancer Society links to cancer. The longer the toasting typically means the more harmful chemicals in the bread.

That said, the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition found toasting bread does have one health benefit. It lowers the glycemic index, so it is less likely than regular bread to spike blood sugar.

VERIFY CONCLUSION

Toasting bread does not lower calorie count. If you want to toast your bread, lightly toast it. Don't burn it, as that can be harmful.

RELATED: VERIFY: Yes, Burlington Is Warmer Than Greensboro

RELATED: VERIFY: Yes, Cats Are Good For Your Mental, Physical Health

RELATED: VERIFY: Yes, Hosing Down Debris On AC Unit Can Keep House Cooler

RELATED: VERIFY: Yes, Big Asteroids Got “Close” To Earth Recently

Do you have a VERIFY inquiry? Submit a post or selfie video to Meghann Mollerus via:

Facebook: Meghann Mollerus News

E-mail: Mmollerus@wfmy.com

Twitter: @MeghannMollerus