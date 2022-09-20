Unemployment help with one click? Yes, this website is real, but be wary

UnemploymentBenefitsGuide.com is a one-stop resource for state-by-state benefits, though it’s not government-endorsed and could be a target for scams.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Unemployment help with the click of a button? It sounds suspicious but certainly tempting, as unemployment offices are synonymous with long hold times and hefty applications.

From 14 percent to 3 percent, the U.S. unemployment rate has improved markedly since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic forced layoffs and furloughs.

However, with uncertainty about a recession and unsustainably-high inflation, accessing unemployment information quickly and easily could make the difference in whether a bill gets paid.

THE QUESTION

Joel Boisette reached out on Twitter asking, "Can you please VERIFY if UnemploymentBenefitsGuide.com is a legitimate website? They're sending me all kinds of e-mails."

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, UnemploymentBenefits.com is a real website -- a resource for state-by-state information.

THE PROCESS

"UnemploymentBenefitsGuide.com is a legitimate website in that it is a directory of resources provided by state and federal government, and it states plainly right on the homepage of its website that it is, in no way affiliated with, endorsed or sponsored by the federal government or any other governmental body or private entity offering similar benefits," BBB communications representative Lechelle Yates explained.

Scroll down to the section on 'how to apply,' and the user will find the states alphabetized. Select North Carolina, for example, the user will see who's eligible for unemployment insurance and find a link to the real NC Dept. of Commerce website. The URL ends in '.gov' as all government websites do, and it has the lock icon, indicating it is a secure site.

The process takes several steps, and Yates pointed out spammers have a knack for creating fake links. Thus, she suggested Googling 'unemployment (state)' and going straight to the source.

As for the e-mails viewer Boisette mentioned receiving from the website, Yates affirmed those are likely legitimate, too.

"The website says you will receive marketing messages from it and its advertisers by e-mail, phone and/or text, but the website does not tell you the names of the advertisers. So, without knowing who those advertisers are, I cannot say if they are legitimate businesses selling legitimate products," Yates explained.