VERIFY: Pollen doesn’t transport COVID-19, but studies suggest respiratory link

Experts conclude pollen doesn’t spread COVID-19, but studies have found it can lessen the body’s response to fight respiratory illnesses.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You're itching, you're sneezing, you're coughing, and you're praying the person in front of you in line at the grocery store doesn't mistake your allergies for COVID-19. Sometimes, they can have similar symptoms with very different causes. But, what if they were linked in some way?

VERIFY QUESTION

Good Morning Show viewer Cindy reached out, writing, "Hi, Meghann. Now that it's allergy season and pollen is among us, can the virus be spread if it attaches itself to the pollen that flies through the air and lands on something someone else may touch? If a person with the virus sneezes, could the particles adhere to pollen be transmitted?"

VERIFY SOURCES

VERIFY PROCESS

The Germany-based study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences used data from 248 monitoring sites in 31 countries and took into account population density, temperature, humidity and COVID restrictions.

It found when pollen increased, so did COVID-19 infections by about 44% after four days. Why? Not because the pollen, itself, is transferring COVID-19, but because the pollen can get into your nasal cavity and weaken your body's immune response to respiratory viruses. So, researchers in this study go so far as to suggest high-risk people wear particle filter masks during high pollen days.

The India-based study published in the Sustainable Cities and Societies Journal looked specifically at how weather factors, like rain and wind, contribute to COVID spikes. All in all, researchers found inconsistent results in the countries studied and cited the need for more research.

Can pollen carry COVID-19 from place to place? Local infectious disease expert, Dr. Chris Ohl, said, "The answer is really no."

He explained, "It really doesn't happen. The virus doesn't really have any interest in pollen and really doesn't interact to it. In fact, the opposite (is true). If you're outside and suffering from a little bit of pollen with your allergies, it means you're outside, and the risk of COVID in that situation is pretty low. Bottom line, pollen and allergies -- no worries."

VERIFY CONCLUSION

The answer to Cindy's question is -- false. Pollen, itself, doesn't carry and spread COVID-19. But, there is some evidence it can indirectly make you more susceptible to respiratory illnesses. So, if you're concerned, talk to your doctor.

