Snow days were a rite of passage for students. COVID-19 could end them forever

Many school districts in the Carolinas say they plan to send Chromebooks or other remote learning supplies home with students again this year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The summer heat is still burning up the Carolinas but many parents are wondering what a snow day could look like this year now that almost everyone is familiar with remote learning from home.

With school districts in the Charlotte region Carolinas preparing to return to in-person learning for the new year, most districts say they're also ready for virtual learning days if necessary.

But as virtual learning days have become more commonplace, some viewers have asked our VERIFY team: is this the end to the classic snow day as we know it?

THE QUESTION

Has COVID-19 changed what a typical snow day will look like?

THE SOURCES

North Carolina school districts in the greater Charlotte area

South Carolina school districts in the greater Charlotte area

THE ANSWER

Yes, COVID-19 has changed what a typical snow day will look like.

WHAT WE FOUND

All the local South Carolina school districts in the Charlotte area said they have the option to go virtual on bad weather days because they are what are called eLearning schools. This is a program that started before the pandemic and will carry on.

In North Carolina, it’s still uncertain what will happen.

Many school districts said they plan on sending Chromebooks or something similar home with students again this year. Because of this, they hope to transition bad weather days into e-learning days.

If districts can make it happen, this is a game-changer for school districts in the mountains, where 15-20 snow days a year can have a real impact on what kids learn.

Remote learning can also eliminate the need to make up days on Saturdays, during spring break, or at the end of the school year.

However, despite lots of progress, some North Carolina families still don't have access to high-speed internet.