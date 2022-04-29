VERIFY: No, police didn't receive reports of a dog eating rat poison in Virginia Beach.

13News Now looked into a viral Facebook post shared by over a thousand people, claiming someone is dropping bags of rat poison covered with peanut butter.

More than a thousand people recently shared a Facebook post that claimed someone's dog in Virginia Beach was found eating rat poison covered in peanut butter.

The post was made on April 26 in "Lost & Found Pets - Hampton Roads, VA," a Facebook group with 56,000 members dedicated to finding and reuniting lost pets with their owners.

The person shared a screenshot of a community message originating from the Ring home security app, saying a friend found their dog chewing on "a bag covered in peanut butter" that had a "brick" inside.

"After googling it they found out it's rat poison," the Ring message read.

According to the post made in the Facebook group, the Ring message was warning people in the Red Mill and Ocean Lakes part of Virginia Beach. The person claimed it wasn't the only instance reported and that police were notified.

"Someone is putting rat poison in bags, covering the bags with peanut butter and placing in yards," the person alleged in the Facebook post.

However, 13News Now reached out to a couple of sources and heard something different.

THE QUESTION

Did the police get reports of a dog that ate rat poison in Virginia Beach?

THE SOURCES

Virginia Beach Police Department

Virginia Beach SPCA

THE ANSWER

No, police haven't received reports of a dog eating rat poison in Virginia Beach.

WHAT WE FOUND

No reports, but animal control will reach out

In response to the Facebook post, a spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Police Department said neither police nor the Virginia Beach Animal Control Unit received reports of the alleged incident or anyone dropping bags of poison.

The spokesperson said the Animal Control Unit will reach out to the person who runs the Facebook group to follow up and make sure it isn't something to look into further.

The Virginia Beach SPCA, a group that works to prevent animal cruelty, also said it hasn't heard anything about this incident.

What to do if your pet eats poison

The Virginia Beach SPCA said pets who have ingested a toxic substance should be taken to a veterinarian immediately.