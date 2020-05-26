VERIFY: Is there a moratorium on evictions, late fees during pandemic?

Viewers asked what consequences they face if they cannot pay their rent on time for the duration of the coronavirus shutdown.

WASHINGTON — QUESTION:

Is there a moratorium on evictions?

ANSWER:

Yes.

SOURCES:

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan's Executive Orders

DC City Council and the DC Court System

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring.

VIRGINIA

Virginia is operating under a judicial emergency, meaning nonessential and non-emergency court hearings, including evictions, are suspended through June 7.

"If you find yourself in that situation where you’re unable to pay rent, you cannot be evicted right now until at least then," Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said.

MARYLAND

In Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan issued two executive orders that deal with evictions.

On March 16, Hogan declared that anyone who suffered a "substantial loss of income" because of COVID-19 can’t be evicted during this health emergency. The order was updated on April 3 to say there will be no eviction hearings until state courts reopen.

WASHINGTON, D.C.

D.C. Council stepped in on May 5 with the Coronavirus Omnibus Emergency Amendment Act of 2020 stating that evictions cannot be filed until 60 days after the health emergency ends.

It also says rent increases and late fees can’t happen in D.C. right now.

So, we can verify that across the DMV there are moratoriums on evictions right now.

QUESTION:

Can landlords access late fees on missed rent?

ANSWER:

In D.C., late fees cannot be issued until after the emergency ends. In Virginia, late fees can’t be more than 10% of what you owe.