GREENSBORO, N.C. — Look up at the sky August 27! You'll see the sun, the moon, the stars...and maybe even Mars? That's what a Facebook claims.

VERIFY QUESTION

Viewer Kathy Westmoreland shared a post to Meghann Mollerus's Facebook page and wrote, "I want to know if this is true."

The picture shows what appear to be two large moons. The caption reads, "At 12:30 on August 27, you will see two moons in the sky, but only one will be the moon. The other will be Mars. It won't happen again until 2287. No one alive today has ever witnessed this happening."

VERIFY SOURCE

VERIFY PROCESS

NASA has an entire page titled, "The Mutating Mars hoax," writing, "It spreads, it mutates, it refuses to die." NASA concludes, "News flash -- it's not true."

The agency explained the origins of the hoax date back to 2003, when Mars swelled to unusual proportions. But, even then, Mars was 75 times smaller than the full moon, but telescopes made it appear larger. NASA explained the only way to see Mars as large as the full moon is to board a spaceship.

So, no, Mars will not appear as big as a full moon at 12:30 on Aug. 27.

VERIFY CONCLUSION

