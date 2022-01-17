x
No, milk and Benadryl can not treat COVID-19

A study by researchers at The University of Florida found the two compounds together were effective in reducing the virus replication, but not a treatment option.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Representative Jeff McNeely (R-Iredell) shared a post on Facebook about a new combo of milk and Benadryl being used in the fight against COVID-19 saying "Drink up people." It's unclear if Rep. McNeely meant this as a serious treatment or not.

THE QUESTION

Can milk and Benadryl treat COVID-19?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

   

This is false.

No, milk and Benadryl can not treat COVID-19

WHAT WE FOUND

A study by researchers at the University of Florida used monkey and human cells to test to see if diphenhydramine found in Benadryl and lactoferrin found in milk cold stop the spread of the COVID-19.

The study found combining the two compounds reduced the virus replication by 99%, but researchers specifically caution against self-medicating with milk and Benadryl. 

“So not like a person took the drug, but they put it in a petri dish and it seemed to stop the cells from catching the virus or made it better in some way," Dr. Gretchen Coady said. "It’s just meant to be a stepping point for more studies and for the next step in testing it out in people.” 

Instead, doctors say more proven treatments like vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and anti-viral pills are a better option.

