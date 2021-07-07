VERIFY: You can mix Moderna and Pfizer for third COVID-19 vaccine doses, but only if it's really necessary

Viewers had questions about whether brand matters for a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People with weakened immune systems are getting their third dose of COVID-19 vaccines after federal regulators signed off on them late last week.

Some are reaching out to VERIFY, wondering which brand to get and whether it matters what brand a person's first shots were.

Sources

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Dr. David Priest, infectious disease specialist with Novant Health

Question 1

WCNC Charlotte viewer Ron S. wanted to know: Does an additional dose have to be the same brand as a person's first two doses?

Answer

It's highly recommended that a person sticks with the same brand for their third shot, but as a last resort, they can switch between mRNA brands.

"Try to stick with the brand of vaccine you got for the first two doses, but it's not a hard-and-fast rule," Priest said.

According to the CDC, if a person does not know or cannot access their original mRNA brand, they can receive either mRNA vaccine.

Question 2

WCNC Charlotte viewer Lisa B. asked: Can someone switch from Johnson & Johnson to another brand for their additional dose?

Answer

By the official guidance: No. However, that has not stopped some from skirting around that to receive an additional shot anyways.

"Roughly 900,000 people across the country who got Johnson and Johnson have already gotten an mRNA booster. So, that's already happening, but there's no official guidance on that yet," Priest said.

Right now, the CDC says it still needs more information on how safe and effective it is to mix Johnson and Johnson with another brand, and that research is already underway.

