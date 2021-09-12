VERIFY: Do NFL fans have to be vaccinated for COVID-19 to attend games?

The Carolina Panthers were just one of the teams to kick off their season on Sunday, Sept. 12.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NFL season is underway and this year, all teams are allowing fans in the stands.

But a question remains, do NFL fans need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend games?

The NFL's game ticket policy makes no mention of a vaccine requirement. Instead, there is a "health promise" that asks unvaccinated fans not to attend if they have symptoms or were told to quarantine.

According to the NFL's guidance, people who are fully vaccinated but experience COVID-19 symptoms in the 48 hours leading up to the game should consult a health care provider and get tested for the virus before attending.

While the NFL's guidelines stop short of banning fans who are unvaccinated, teams, stadiums and local health officials can make their own rules.

The Carolina Panthers and Bank of America Stadium are not requiring fans to be vaccinated at this time.

However, fans must wear masks in the indoor portions of the stadium, regardless of vaccination status.

Some teams' fans will have to be vaccinated this season.

If you're heading to see the Panthers take on the Saints in January, you'll be required to provide proof that you've received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or have a negative test within 72 hours of attending the game.

The Seattle Seahawks are requiring fans 12 and older to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of attending a game at Lumen Field.

The Las Vegas Raiders are requiring all fans to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend home games. If you hit this requirement, you don't have to wear a mask. If fans are not vaccinated, the team is offering vaccines on site. Newly vaccinated fans will still have to wear a mask.

