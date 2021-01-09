Yes, you can ask about if a teacher is vaccinated. They aren't required to answer.

If schools do not require teachers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the school does not have to give out a teacher's vaccination status.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With school back in session in Charlotte and across North Carolina, parents still have many questions about COVID-19 protocols, contact tracing and positive cases in schools.

And while most schools aren't requiring vaccinations for staff members, parents may still want to know if their child's teacher has taken the shot.

QUESTION

Can a school give out a teacher's vaccination status if a parent or student asks?

SOURCES

ANSWER

No, schools do not have to give out a teacher's vaccination status if a parent or student asks.

WHAT WE FOUND

CMS said it does not mandate that teachers or staff get the vaccine, and the district does not collect personal health information about who is or isn't vaccinated against COVID-19.

"The answer is yes, you can ask your teacher whether or not she or he is vaccinated, but they would not be under any obligation whatsoever to respond to that student," Mauney said.

According to Mauney, the school does not require teachers to get the vaccine, the administration does not need to give out that information either.

"I don't think at the end of the day a court would say that it's OK to force a teacher to give out public health information regarding themselves to a student or a parent," Mauney said.

However, if vaccination were required for teachers, that would be a different story.

"If the school board or administration had required vaccination in order for you to teach and can you show me your vaccination card, I believe that is appropriate what they call police power, meaning the power of the state to require you to do something," Mauney said.

Contact Meghan Bragg at mbragg@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Carolyn Bruck: Contact Carolyn Bruck at cbruck@wcnc.com