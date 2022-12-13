Are rawhide bones safe for dogs?

Rawhides are chews for pets made out of dried animal byproducts. There are many different brands on the market.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 'Tis the season for Christmas shopping, and while your list is full of parents, kids, and friends, don't forget about your furry family members.

Dog owners are getting the best toys for their pets, but do some of the most common treats contain hidden dangers? A social media post making rounds online warned pet owners against buying rawhides, saying they're dangerous.

Rawhides are chews for pets made out of dried animal byproducts. There are many different brands on the market.

When it comes to whether these products are safe for your dogs, Wininger said it depends on both your pet and how they chew up treats.

"A lot of it depends on how they chew that," Wininger said. "If they chew it into little pieces, it's not as dangerous as dogs who like to eat them right up."

The American Kennel Club agrees and says the danger level hinges on your dog's chewing style. They explain rawhides are meant to be long-lasting chews that break down slowly over time. Wininger said if your dog breaks them into big pieces it could become a hazard.

"On occasion, they can cause problems," Wininger said. "The primary one is going to be an abstraction of the intestines. It can also irritate the intestines."

According to Wininger, if your dog has a sensitive stomach, it's also best to stay away and give your pet a softer bone option.

"If you do decide to give a rawhide, the best thing you can do is monitor when they are chewing these toys," Wininger said.

So if your dog is sensitive or breaks off big pieces, rawhide might not be the best choice. But for most dogs, Wininger says they're safe.

The American Kennel Club also suggests getting rawhides that are the proportionate size for your dog. If big pieces of rawhide are lying around, pick them up to prevent your pup from trying to swallow them.

