A viral message is going around Facebook, Twitter and Instagram saying you should send a Christmas card to "A Recovering American Solider" at Walter Reed Hopsital. The post lists an address on Georgia Avenue in Takoma Park. Will your holiday cards really reach a service member this way?

Nope. This post has been circulating for years. While the intention is good, the information is not accurate.

American Red Cross spokesperson

United States Postal Service spokesperson --Michael Hotovy

What could be wrong with sending a Christmas card to a solider?

A viral message on social media is asking people to drop a wounded warrior a letter, and send it to a mailbox in Takoma Park.

The instructions are to address the letter to "Recovering American Solider" and send it to an address on Georgia Avenue.

Our Verify team wanted to know, will your holiday cards really reach a service member this way?

Right off the bat we can tell you, no.

According to an archived FAQ page from the U.S Postal Service, before 9/11 you used to be able to send letters to service members without a name. Now, U.S. Postal Service spokesperson Michael Hotovy said, the letter will get bounced back to you without one.

"That ended in 2001 after the terrorist attack," Hotovy said. "If [the card] doesn't have a sufficient addressee or address, it will be returned to the sender."

Our Verify researchers checked out the Georgia Ave address being shared, and it's actually the former Walter Reed Army Medical Center location that closed back in 2011, before moving to Bethesda.

This particular social media rumor has been around for years, and typically picks up steam around the holidays.

In 2017, Walter Reed asked for people to correct the misinformation and help spread the word not to send cards to the wrong address. The card program was formerly part of the American Red Cross’s Holidays for Heroes program.

Now, the emphasis is on donations of toiletries, gift cards, snacks, clothing and cash donations, a Red Cross Spokesperson said.

American Red Cross - Walter Reed National Military Medical Center We are so proud of our volunteer John! He was recognized by the Depa... rtment of Medicine for a Special Achievement Award. So well deserved! He and his wife Joyce are here every week and are simply wonderful. And, the icing on the cake is...they recently celebrated 51 years of marriage!

"While the donated cards and personal messages were appreciated, collecting the items listed better serves the needs of our local military and veteran community," the Red Cross National Capital Region writes. "For those still interested in donating cards, please contact your local VA medical facility or state veterans home to best determine the needs of your community."

They still accept the cards, but they say the donations better serve the military and veteran community.

So, we can verify that no this post is false -- your card will get bounced back to you if you send one to the address listed, or to an unnamed solder.

Several iterations of the rumor have encouraged people to send a card to Walter Reed's Bethesda Address. A spokesperson for the military hospital said that anyone who wants to send a holiday card to a patient can send it to the Red Cross:

American Red Cross in the National Capital Region

8550 Arlington Blvd

Fairfax, VA 22031

