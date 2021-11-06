VERIFY: Vaccinated NC veterans may not be eligible for COVID-19 lottery

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, North Carolina doesn't have documentation of all COVID-19 vaccinations given at VA hospitals.

Over the course of three months, four people will receive $1 million each for getting at least one dose of the vaccine. This obviously led to questions about who is and isn't eligible, and how they would claim the prize if selected.

THE QUESTION

Are veterans who received the COVID-19 vaccine from a VA hospital eligible for the COVID-19 lottery in North Carolina?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

It depends. DHHS said they don't have all of the vaccination data from North Carolina VA hospitals.

WHAT WE FOUND

According to DHHS, the state doesn't have documentation on all people who got their vaccines at VA hospitals across North Carolina. In a statement, DHHS said they're working to make sure everyone who has been vaccinated is eligible for the $1 million drawings.

But at this point, we don't have enough information to VERIFY for sure whether or not a person is automatically eligible if they were vaccinated at the VA. Some veterans could be eligible immediately if the state has the records, others may not.