VERIFY: Yes, some child care facilities in North Carolina are still struggling to stay open

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The pandemic shut down a lot of businesses but one of the few types that remained open was childcare, especially crucial for those families working in health care.

As more and more parents start going back to the office and we see covid cases increasing, we are looking at how child care facilities are doing.

THE QUESTION

Are some child care facilities in North Carolina are still struggling to stay open?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, from the survey, 21% of child care providers say they are at risk of closing within the next six months.

WHAT WE FOUND

Around 1,800 Child Care providers in North Carolina Responded to the survey.

According to the data, 21% of child care providers said they are at risk of closing within the next six months.

"It has been extremely traumatic and, some cases, very devastating," said Truesdale.

Truesdale tells us she has struggled, especially at times with decreased enrollment.

"They have lower enrollment, and they have increased operating costs because of the health and safety requirements that are necessary to keep children and families and staff safe," said Singerman.

The survey found nearly 50% of child care providers saw a major drop in enrollment.

"Here in Mecklenburg County, we have about 49% fewer children enrolled in child care than we did pre covid," said Singerman.

The survey also showed nearly 31% of centers reported a revenue loss exceeding $45,000.

