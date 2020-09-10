x
VERIFY: Yes, there has been a 'virtual' presidential debate before

Viral claims said the possibility of a "virtual" presidential debate during the COVID-19 pandemic would be unprecedented. They're wrong.

After President Donald Trump and a number of his staff tested positive for COVID-19, the possibility of a virtual presidential debate was raised. 

Trump’s campaign quickly shot down that idea, saying Trump won't participate in a  virtual or alternate debate setup. 

The conversation about a virtual debate led to many claims on social media that there has never been a virtual debate between two presidential candidates in U.S. history.

But virtual debates aren't 100% new. In fact, one happened 60 years ago.

THE QUESTION:


Have two U.S. presidential candidates debated in a virtual format before? Or have all presidential debates happened in-person?

THE ANSWER

In 1960, Vice President Richard Nixon and Senator John F. Kennedy had a remote debate where the candidates were across the country from each other but still debated over the radio.

WHAT WE FOUND

The Commission on Presidential Debates’ transcript for the debate on October 13th, 1960 begins with the moderator saying:

“Unlike the first two programs, however, the two candidates will not be sharing the same platform. In New York the Democratic presidential nominee, Senator John F. Kennedy; separated by three thousand miles in a Los Angeles studio, the Republican presidential nominee, Vice President Richard M. Nixon; now joined for tonight’s discussion by a network of electronic facilities which permits each candidate to see and hear the other.”

Kennedy and Nixon were on opposite coasts in the United States but still held a radio debate for the third 1960 presidential debate. 

