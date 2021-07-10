Verify: Yes, voters are purged from Virginia voter rolls as part of routine maintenance

Tens of thousands of voters were purged from Virginia’s voter rolls for various reasons. How do officials decide who to cancel?

VIRGINIA, USA — Frank from Fredericksburg, Virginia saw a local story claiming more than 100,000 Virginia voters were purged from the voter rolls. He contacted us and asked us to get the Verify team on the case.

THE QUESTION

Who gets purged from Virginia's voter rolls and why?

THE ANSWER

Thousands of ineligible voters get purged for various reasons.

THE SOURCE

THE PROCESS

We looked at the Virginia Department of Elections (ELECT) most recent Annual List Maintenance Report.

How Voter Lists Work

ELECT says Virginia’s List Maintenance Team compares voter registration data from multiple sources.

It checks its data against voter registrations from dozens of states and D.C.

It gets non-citizen information and address changes from the DMV and Post Office.

Virginia State Police and The U.S. Attorney's Office provide data on convicted felons because they lose their right to vote.

The Governor's Office gives them data on felons who have had their voting rights restored.

The Social Security Administration and Department of Heath sends details on deaths.

And the Circuit Courts provide the list of people declared mentally incapacitated.

293,894 people who moved out of state got a voter cancellation notice at their new address.

114,898 voters were removed after they registered to vote in another state.

5,569 convicted felons lost the right to vote.

55,340 voters we identified as deceased.

589 voters were deemed mentally incapacitated.

ELECT also received a list of convicted felons who have successfully petitioned the Governor to have their civil rights restored.

32,398 citizens registered to vote after having their rights restored.

These reports are posted monthly and are available for viewing on the ELECT website