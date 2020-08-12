VERIFY: If you get COVID-19, what treatments are FDA-approved?

We have heard a lot about the coronavirus vaccines, but what about drug treatments for people who are infected with the virus?

WASHINGTON — Coronavirus cases continue to surge across the country. Drug companies Pfizer and Moderna have sent their vaccines to the FDA for emergency approval. But what about people who have COVID-19 already?

Each day we get more information on coronavirus medications. That’s why the Verify team is here to sort through the information and give you the facts.

In the last few weeks, the development of vaccines has gotten most of the attention. However, drug companies are also still working on treatments for people already infected.

Question:

What drug treatments has the FDA approved for COVID-19?

Answer:

The FDA has given emergency authorization to three drug treatments.

Our Sources:

The FDA, and drug companies Eli Lilly and Regeneron.

Our Process:

Since the pandemic began, the FDA has approved three drug treatments for people infected with the coronavirus.

According to the FDA in October, the government approved the anti-viral drug 'remdesivir' as a treatment. Early studies suggest it may speed up recovery time in COVID-19 patients.

In November, the FDA approved two more treatments. Drug companies Eli Lilly and Regeneron both created antibody cocktails.

According to both companies, these treatments are to be used in mild or moderate cases of COVID-19 to prevent the virus from becoming severe.

The FDA reports all of these treatments are still being studied for effectiveness in already hospitalized patients.