Alexandria city will reimburse up to 50% of work done to stop flooding on your property. Here's how it works

The city will reimburse up to 50% of the work done to stop flooding on your property. We answered three questions about the program.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The City of Alexandria has begun a new program aimed at helping residents with flooding. The city kicked off a new grant program for flood mitigation. Starting on Aug. 30, you can send in your application for what the city calls, the Flood Mitigation Pilot Grant Program.

The program allows the city to reimburse you if you install items in, and around, your property to protect it from flooding. That includes homes and businesses.

We verified three quick questions on the program.

What kinds of projects qualify for the Flood Mitigation Pilot Grant Program?

The projects that qualify could be installing flood-proof windows or flood vents. You can get a reimbursement for building a flood wall around your house. It even includes buying items to get rid of floodwater like a portable water pump. The city website includes more examples of what is considered eligible.

Will they reimburse you for everything?

No. The city is offering to split the cost. The reimbursements are up to 50% But the highest cost they will reimburse is $5,000.

Does it have to be a project from this year?

No. According to the city, they’re offering grants for projects and purchases to fix flood damage dating back to July 8 of 2019. To qualify for past work, you will need receipts and photos of the work that went in for your application.