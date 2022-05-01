Yes, '988' may send police to your home in certain circumstances

Experts say calling 911 is always the last resort for counselors

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The '988' mental health hotline launched nationwide this weekend and connects callers with a mental health professional.

Since the '988' hotline went live there have been claims circulating online like this one:

THE QUESTION

Will the police be dispatched to your house when you call '988'?

THE SOURCES

Whealton says when someone calls '988' they're connected to a trained mental health professional. That person will talk with the caller to determine their needs. She says they can also connect the caller to multiple trained counselors in the area.

"That is a team of trained mental health therapist who can either talk to you on the phone or come to where you are and engage with you listen to you and identify what the immediate crisis is," Whealton said.

According to Vibrant Emotional Health, the lifeline does use geolocation to find out the caller's area to connect them with mental health professionals. It also helps in cases where the caller is in serious harm and emergency services need to locate them.

Calling 911 is the counselor's last resort and only two percent of calls require 911 dispatch.

"I don't think the person who answers the phone with send police unless they felt like you were in immediate danger of hurting yourself or somebody else," Whealton said.

THE ANSWER