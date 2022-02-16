According to the North Carolina Department of Commerce, everyone who claims unemployment is notified that unemployment benefits are taxable income.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's tax time.

While taxes aren't due until April, many people have already started filing them now.

Now through the end of tax season, we'll be answering your tax questions.

In 2021 we saw North Carolina's unemployment rate bounce back from the record numbers we saw in 2020 due to the pandemic. However, many people still got unemployment benefits last year.

THE QUESTION:

Are unemployment benefits taxable?

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

Yes, unemployment benefits are taxable

WHAT WE FOUND:

According to the North Carolina Department of Commerce, everyone who claims unemployment is notified that unemployment benefits are taxable income and must be reported on federal and state tax returns.

Henry says even if you weren't on unemployment for the whole year and just a few weeks or months, those unemployment checks are still taxable.

"What ends up happening sometimes is someone had a great income, and then they go on unemployment and then when they file they need to add in and tell their tax preparer about the other income they receive," Henry said.

If you receive unemployment benefits, the IRS says it will issue a form known as a 1099-G through your online account with the unemployment office or by mail. According to the Department of Commerce, the statement will have the total amount of benefits paid in the previous calendar year for tax purposes.

