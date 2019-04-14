VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Verizon Wireless store in the Town Center area of Virginia Beach was robbed Sunday afternoon, and police are looking for the suspect.

According to a police spokesperson, this happened at around 3:40 p.m. at the Verizon Wireless cellphone store located at 4807 Virginia Beach Boulevard. The suspect demanded that the clerk give him merchandise, then fled the store on foot. Police said there were only employees in the store at the time of the robbery.

Police said the suspect was armed, but didn't indicate what the suspect was armed with.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). You can also submit a tip via P3tips.com or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

Tipsters will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.