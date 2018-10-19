VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC/AP) — Vice President Mike Pence will be in Virginia Beach on Wednesday for an event hosted by Rep. Scott Taylor.

Pence will be at Regent University alongside Taylor. The event will be held in the School of Communications & The Arts Theatre at 5:30 p.m.

Pence is also set to campaign with three other Virginia Republican congressional candidates ahead of Election Day.

The White House announced Friday that Pence would be doing campaign events in Richmond on Saturday with Rep. Dave Brat, Ryan McAdams and Denver Riggleman. McAdams announced earlier this week that Pence would be attending a fundraising reception and get-out-the-vote rally.

Brat is a two-term incumbent from the Richmond area in a closely watched race against former CIA operative Abigail Spanberger. Riggleman is trying to succeed retiring Rep. Tom Garrett in the 5th Congressional district, which includes parts of central and southern Virginia. McAdams is a longshot candidate trying to unseat incumbent Democratic Rep. Don McEachin.

Democrats recently outraised all three Republicans during the most recent campaign finance reporting period.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

