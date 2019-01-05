CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The six victims in the deadly UNC Charlotte campus shooting have been identified.

The names of those killed:

Ellis Parlier, 19, of Midland, NC

Union County Schools confirmed Parlier was a 2017 graduate of Central Academy Technology & Arts in Monroe.

Riley Howell, 21, Waynesville, NC

The names of those injured:

Drew Pescaro, 19, of Apex, NC

Drew was a sports writer for Niner Times and was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity group on campus.

Rami Alramadhan, 20, Saudi Arabia

Emily Houpt, 23, Charlotte

Sean Dehart, 20, of Apex, NC

"The only silver lining this morning is the four other students that were injured look like they're going to be fine. Two of them had surgery and are still in the hospital, one was released," UNC Charlotte Chancellor Phil Dubois told former Gov. Pat McCrory Wednesday morning on WBT Radio.

"When this is all past, we'll do a review of what happened to be sure that we did everything that we trained ourselves to do," he added.

Officials confirmed to NBC Charlotte the shooter was a student. Police officials confirmed to WCNC that the suspect is named Trystan Terrell, a 22-year-old history major at UNCC. Sources tell NBC Charlotte Terrell dropped out earlier this semester.

NBC Charlotte was on the scene as Trystan Terrell was escorted to CMPD headquarters. Terrell was charged with two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm on educational property and discharging a firearm on educational property.

“This is the worst day in the history of UNCC," UNC Charlotte Chancellor Philip L. Dubois said Tuesday evening.

Wednesday at 6 p.m., there will be a candlelight vigil held in response to the shooting.

