NOTE: The above video may be difficult for some to watch. However, we have decided to show it because the boy is okay.

A freak carnival ride accident, caught on camera, has again raised concerns.

It happened weeks ago at a festival in Northeast Ohio, which has since left town. At the advice of her attorney, the mother who recorded the video and whose son was involved does not want to reveal the location.

WKYC, however, was able to verify that the incident took place by contacting the ride’s operator, police, and even the community’s mayor. The video shows a two-and-a-half-year-old boy on a spinning ladybug ride built for children.

He is the only rider, and as he enters the frame, a cord wraps around his neck.

“Wait, wait, stop!” the mother yells, and the ride soon comes to an end.

Though the boy has burns, his mother Nicole says he was otherwise okay.

“It was very scary,” she said. “He's scared right now to go to festivals or on any rides.”

The carnival company’s owner said the cord was a plug for the ride's lights and was supposed to be flat on the ground. Instead, they believe it was somehow knocked out of place.

Nicole said the cord looked as if it fell from above and adds the company did not stop other kids from later getting on the ride.

“Five minutes, ten minutes after this happened, the ride was working again,” she said. “We asked them to shut the ride down and they were still running it.”

It all comes amid heightened awareness over carnival rides. This week, inspectors in Columbus kept five rides at the Ohio State Fair from operating, and even had one of them removed over safety concerns.

It is the same place where a person died and seven were injured in 2017 after a ride broke apart. Investigators eventually determined corrosion played a role in that accident, and this year the victims filed a lawsuit.

Nicole is unsure what legal action she will take, hoping her story serves as a reminder to watch your kids and not take your eyes off them. She believes her son’s situation would have been far worse had she not noticed what was happening right away and notified the operator.