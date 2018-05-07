Shane Ferguson is a patriotic guy who loves a good prank and has a very patient wife with a good sense of humor.

Ferguson, 36, of Vidor, spent some of this Fourth of July singing to his wife, Rachel Ferguson, 30 and posted a video on Facebook to document it.

The only thing was... He wasn't really singing to be sweet. He was making fun of her American Flag themed shirt.

Ferguson told 12News that it began at Jumping World on 11th Street while she was signing in one their four boys.

At one point when she walked past him in the shirt it just hit him to "salute" her patriotic attire.

Hand over heart he began with the National Anthem as she could be seen over his shoulder signing consent forms unaware of his patriotic crooning.

She gave him and the camera a knowing scoff after noticing him as he followed that by pledging allegiance to her flag shirt.

Ferguson than went on to sing the anthem again to her as she got in the truck and continued with Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the U.S.A." as she ate across from him in the food court at Parkdale Mall.

He than can be seen singing "God Bless America" to her as he follows a few steps behind her and one of their laughing sons in the mall.

Ferguson posted the video at 7:42 p.m. Wednesday evening and as of 4 p.m. Thursday the video had garnered almost 50 shares and been viewed more than 3000 times.

The couple is used to pranking each other and have often poked fun at each other in the past 12 years, six as a married couple.

Once, right before he and a buddy left on the four hour drive to Austin, Rachel stuck a bumper sticker on his truck urging other drivers to honk if they liked cowboy butts he said.

Ferguson laughed as he recounted how he finally got suspicious after being honked at a bunch and pulled over and found the sticker lovingly stuck by Rachel to his truck bumper.

Rachel sells the shirt in her online boutique and her customers have been getting quite a kick out of the video according to Ferguson who said most people who saw his star-spangled spectacle in-person also got a good laugh.

The couple's four boys, 13, 10, 8 and 3 are used to the pranks and thought his joke was hilarious according to Ferguson.

"They were just happy not to be the butt of the joke yesterday" he said.

