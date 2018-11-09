NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The world's largest Viking ship will make it's stop in Norfolk from September 27-30. An arrival ceremony will take place on Thursday, September 27 at 4 p.m. then visitors can participate in three days of ship tours and activations in the Draken Village from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

The Norwegian Viking ship, Draken Harald Hårfagre, was scheduled originally for a stopover at Nauticus from September 13 - 16. But had to stay in the port of Baltimore due to HUrricane Florence's projected landfall.

The ship is on its Expedition America: East Coast Tour 2018 which launched in July of 2018. Ship tours allow guests to get a look at the modern-day Viking spirit during the Draken visit. The experience will allow guests to not only marvel at this stunning Viking ship, but also to interact with the crew as they share their personal experiences of thrill, fear, and exhilaration while enduring the ship’s 2016 transatlantic crossing, reliving the Viking discovery of the New World more than 1,000 years ago.

To learn more about the ship, or to purchase tickets, click here.

