VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The Virginia Beach Animal Control is investigating a dog attack that took place near 54th Street.

On August 24, around 9:50 p.m. Emergency Communications received a call from a citizen that a woman was in distress about her dog being attacked by multiple dogs on the sand. Animal Control officers responded to the scene, canvassed the area, and responded to the Veterinarian Emergency Clinic to speak with the victim dog owner.

The attacking dogs and their owner left the scene and were not located.

The attacking dog's owner is described as a tall white man, mid 30's with dark hair walking two pit bull type canines, brindle/brown in color.

Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

