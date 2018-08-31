NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Four Oceana F/A-18 Super Hornets will perform a flyover to honor Senator John McCain at his interment.

The Missing Man Flyover formation will take place on the grounds of the United States Naval Academy on Sunday, September 2.

According to the Navy, the missing man formation is an aerial salute performed as part of flypast of aircraft at a funeral or memorial event in memory of a deceased aviator. One airplane in a four-plane formation will pull up vertical to signify the passing of the aviator’s soul to the heavens, according to a press release.

Each aircraft performing is from different squadrons, VFA-31, VFA-32, VFA-105, and VFA-87.

Senator McCain was a naval aviator and was shot down over Vietnam and held prisoner for over five years.

He was awarded the Silver Star medal following his release.

