VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The Virginia Beach Fire Department cracked down on residents with illegal fireworks on July 4th.

Personal use or possession of consumer fireworks is a Class 1 misdemeanor in Virginia. Permitted "fireworks" in the Commonwealth include sparklers, fountains, Pharaoh's serpents, pinwheels, and whirligigs.

Firecrackers, skyrockets, torpedoes, and other fireworks which explode, travel laterally, rise into the air, or fire projectiles into the air are all prohibited.

The fire department shared photos of confiscated fireworks on their twitter page:

Large amount of illegal fireworks being seized in Hunt Club Farms area pic.twitter.com/ptX0A2fvmV — VBFD (@VirginiaBeachFD) July 5, 2018

Personal use or possession of consumer fireworks like these confiscated in Hunt Club Farms is Class 1 misdemeanor pic.twitter.com/HL2t2NaxSG — VBFD (@VirginiaBeachFD) July 5, 2018

VBFD Fire Marshal now confiscating illegal fireworks in Ocean Lakes section of VB pic.twitter.com/owC2qtzGLv — VBFD (@VirginiaBeachFD) July 5, 2018

Almost 30% of all fires on July 4th attributed to illegal fireworks pic.twitter.com/yU0BKhweSu — VBFD (@VirginiaBeachFD) July 5, 2018

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC