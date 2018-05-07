VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The Virginia Beach Fire Department cracked down on residents with illegal fireworks on July 4th.
Personal use or possession of consumer fireworks is a Class 1 misdemeanor in Virginia. Permitted "fireworks" in the Commonwealth include sparklers, fountains, Pharaoh's serpents, pinwheels, and whirligigs.
Firecrackers, skyrockets, torpedoes, and other fireworks which explode, travel laterally, rise into the air, or fire projectiles into the air are all prohibited.
The fire department shared photos of confiscated fireworks on their twitter page:
