VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A firefighter rescued two swimmers who nearly lost their lives while swimming at the Oceanfront Thursday morning.

Authorities say that a woman called 911 just after 10:45 a.m. to report two swimmers who were in distress while swimming near 35th Street. As soon as VBFD firefighter Wes Arendt arrived at the scene, he swam about 50 yards off the beach to a man and his wife who were in distress.

When Arendt reached the couple, he saw that a surfer already placed the woman on his surfboard, while her husband clung to the rear of the board.

Arendt and the surfer attempted to bring the couple to shore, but the husband lost his grip on the board, prompting Arendt to give his rescue float to him.

He instructed the husband to hold on while he brought his wife to shore with the surfboard. Arendt then returned and helped the man return safely to shore.

The female swimmer was taken to a local hospital after complaining of respiratory difficulties, but both swimmers are expected to be okay.

