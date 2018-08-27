VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The Virginia Beach fire department is on the scene of a residential fire on Monday.

According to a tweet, the fire is at a home in the 1900 block of Bunnell Court. No injuries were reported.

VBFD still working fire in 1900 block of Bunnell Ct pic.twitter.com/rldpZnlduZ — VBFD (@VirginiaBeachFD) August 27, 2018

One dog and two cats unaccounted for 1900 block Bunnell Ct. Heavy smoke and fire damage to the home. — VBFD (@VirginiaBeachFD) August 27, 2018

A dog and two cats are unaccounted for at this time. The home suffered heavy smoke and fire damage.

No further information has been released at this time.

