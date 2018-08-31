VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — After 20 years of providing day services to the homeless community, the Lighthouse Center in Virginia Beach is closing its doors.

The facility on 18th Street near the oceanfront has provided day services for thousands of homeless individuals and has served as a gathering point for the City's Winter Shelter Program. The City will host a public closing ceremony on Thursday, September 6 at 10 a.m. Guests are asked to RSVP to the event.

The Lighthouse Center is closing now that the new Housing Resource Center is completed. The Housing Resource Center, located at 104 N. Witchduck Road, includes a day services center and will replace and expand the services that were offered at the Lighthouse, such as showers, laundry, and housing support.

Day services at the Housing Resource Center are expected to start September 11.

For more information, contact Pam Shine, homeless service system manager, at (757) 385-5761.

