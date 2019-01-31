VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man said he wants to warn neighbors about a contractor he found via the Thumbtack application, and he's worried the app's review system could be misleading other customers.

Ray Hall said he's used the Thumbtack application to find local professional help for more than a dozen household projects. He said at first, he had all great experiences. After an initial project with a local contractor, Hall said the contractor asked him to leave a positive review.

Hall said he left a 5-star review.

"I was helping him out, and he did a good job and was very honest," Hall said.

However, in subsequent projects with that same contractor, projects that were arranged individually and not on the app, Hall said he started to get concerned. He said the contractor left multiple projects unfinished, slowed communication and started slipping in his work responsibilities.

So, Hall wanted to adjust or edit his review on the Thumbtack app.

"I found that I couldn't go in and add another review or edit my review," he said. "I really struggled with finding a way to let the public know."

He said he picked the contractor based on the number of 5-star reviews and wondered how many other people had similar problems.

"Reviews may not be what they seem," he said.

13 News Now contacted Thumbtack and the company responded to Hall's questions with a link that shows customers can add one update to a review by visiting their profile page on the Thumbtack website.

Hall was able to update his review through this method but he said he still can't see a way to update a review through the application itself. He said he feels most customers wouldn't know to go to the website profile and may be contributing to a cycle of misinformation.

"The options didn't present when I was going through the app, but since you've showed me how to do it another way I feel better about it, but yes I feel most people would've given up just like I did," he said.

He wants other Thumbtack users to do more research on professionals before taking reviews at face value.

A Thumbtack representative stressed the customers do have the ability to provide a singular update to a review to "share new details about their experience with a pro they found on Thumbtack."

The representative said Thumbtack does not "edit, change or delete existing reviews that accurately describe the work done, even when they are negative."

Thumbtack also recommended customer support through the company's email, chat or phone support channels.