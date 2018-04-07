Virginia Beach, Va. (WVEC) -- During a City Council Meeting Tuesday night, City of Virginia Beach leaders unanimously voted to take the first steps in alleviating a severe flooding problem in the Ashville Park neighborhood.

A two-year resident of the neighborhood, Devan Maloney, described the joy she felt.

“I got goosebumps in the City Council meeting cause I was so excited," said Maloney.

The neighborhood has a history of severe flooding. During Hurricane Matthew, water levels were so high residents suffered severe water damage in their homes. They’re hoping Virginia Beach Mayor Louis Jones’s ‘Ashville Park Stormwater Project’ will prevent severe flooding from happening in the future.

"I can rest easy now, knowing that the city's stepping in and they’re gonna make the improvements that we need,” said Maloney.

Phase one of the 'Ashville Park Stormwater Project’ includes building a pump station, the outfall weir, and making road and ditch improvements.

HomeFed Corporation is the real estate development company that owns Ashville Park. They came to an agreement with the City of Virginia Beach that involves building fewer homes on the development, which will make way for more open land. The extra land will be given to the city. That will allow them to build stormwater retention ponds if they are needed.

Virginia Beach Councilmember Barbara Henley said Phase 1 of the project will begin immediately.

“Of course it can’t be completed by this Fall, but we’re all gonna hope we don’t get another storm,” Henley said.

“It’s not just this one neighborhood, we are concerned about the others and that's one thing about this proposal that we did adopt. It gives us the opportunity to address some of the areas to the south and east that also flood."

Meanwhile, on Wednesday afternoon, the 4th of July parade in Ashville Park celebrated more than a holiday. It symbolized hope for Devan Maloney and her neighbors.

“Moving forward, we'll have some relief coming. They're gonna fix our flooding issues and we can just continue life the way it's supposed to be,” said Maloney.

