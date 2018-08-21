VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A traffic stop by a Virginia Beach Traffic Safety Unit at the Oceanfront turned into a bigger investigation on Monday.

Around 8:45 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue. The officer ran the vehicle tags. They came back to a stolen vehicle. The officer found that the driver had several warrants against him in another Virginia jurisdiction.

After further investigation, police found an unknown substance in the vehicle and called the Virginia Beach Fire Department to help them. Officers closed down the 1700 block to the 1800 blocks of Pacific and Atlantic avenues as well as the boardwalk.

No further information has been released at this time.

