VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Have you seen John Entzmiger?

Virginia Beach Police need the public's help finding John because he's a dementia patient. He was last seen leaving his home in the 700 block of Alliance Drive around 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

He was last seen wearing green khaki pants with a black belt, a reddish button-down shirt with a bright red shirt underneath and tennis shoes. John stands at 5'8" tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about John's whereabouts is asked to contact the Virginia Beach Emergency Communications at 757-385-5000.

