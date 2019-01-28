VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police said Tuesday the person they arrested in connection to some gunfire in Lake Edward on Sunday was Zyshonne Nathaniel Parker.

An officer who was working the call that night shot Parker after a confrontation with him. A bullet from the officer's gun hit a second person unintentionally.

Police tweeted about a "shots fired" case near Redkirk Lane and Pickering Street just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

In an update Monday, officers said that emergency dispatchers received a number of calls about the gunfire. When police got there, they heard gunfire, themselves. They said they found a suspect who had a gun and confronted him. During that time, police said an officer tried to deescalate the situation, but Parker wouldn't listen to him. The officer shot him.

Medics took him to the hospital. Police said they expected him to survive.

While officers were in the neighborhood, they found another person who had been shot. The man, who was hit by a round from the gun of the officer who shot Parker, was inside a home and appeared to have an injury that wasn't life-threatening.

Sign up for the daily In the NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily In the NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for In the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

"I heard three shots and I jumped out of bed and looked around," said neighbor, Mitchel Powell. He told 13News Now he later saw "a warrant officer" who "was right there on Layton, and I was like wow that was quick."

Powell added, "Next thing I know eight to nine squad cars are coming down here, a fire truck, EMS."

"It was crazy," said neighbor, Leroy Peterson. " I just walked up and police cars were everywhere."

Megan Shinn, 13News Now

Medics also took the person inside the home to the hospital. That person was treated and released.

Police charged Parker with Brandishing a Firearm, Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer and four counts of Discharging a Firearm in a Public Place.

A spokeswoman for the Virginia Beach Police Department said, per the department's policy, the officer was placed on administrative duty while a three-tiered investigation takes place. The three groups involved are the department's investigative division and internal affairs division and the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

The Chief of Police released a statement about the incident: