VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police said an officer shot an armed person who was a suspect in a shooting in Lake Edward.

Police tweeted they had a "shots fired" case near Redkirk Lane and Pickering Street just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

In an update Monday, officers said that emergency dispatchers received a number of calls about the gunfire. When police got there, they heard gunfire, themselves. They said they found a suspect who had a gun and confronted him. An officer shot him.

Medics took him to the hospital. Police said they expected him to survive.

While officers were in the neighborhood, they found a person who had been shot. The person was inside a home and appeared to have an injury that wasn't life-threatening.

"I heard three shots and I jumped out of bed and looked around," said neighbor, Mitchel Powell. He told 13News Now he later saw "a warrant officer" who "was right there on Layton, and I was like wow that was quick."

Powell added, "Next thing I know eight to nine squad cars are coming down here, a fire truck, EMS."

"It was crazy," said neighbor, Leroy Peterson. " I just walked up and police cars were everywhere."

Medics also took the person inside the home to the hospital. That person was treated and released.

Police said that charges are pending against the person who had the gun and whom the officer shot.

A spokeswoman for the Virginia Beach Police Department said, per the department's police, the officer was placed on administrative duty while a three-tiered investigation takes place. The three groups involved are the department's investigative division and internal affairs division and the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.