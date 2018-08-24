VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Have you seen Tomas Marquez?

Virginia Beach Police are searching for the 75-year-old. He was last seen leaving his home around 10 a.m. on Thursday. He was walking to go get a haircut at an unknown location.

Marquez was last seen wearing white shoes and a blue or green baseball cap. He can be described as standing at 5'3" and weighing 130 pounds. He had black eyes and black and gray hair.

If anyone knows of Marquez's whereabouts, please contact the Virginia Beach police at 385-5000.

No further information has been released.

