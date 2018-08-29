The Virginia Beach Police is looking for a missing and endangered person, Ryan Schoolcraft.

Ryan is about 6' tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair with a reddish tint. He was last seen around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Kempsville Road and Princess Anne Road.

He was last seen wearing a black flat cap and black pants riding a blue mountain bike.

Anyone with information about Ryan's whereabouts is asked to contact the Virginia Beach Emergency Communications at (757)385-5000.

