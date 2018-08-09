VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The Virginia Beach Police are searching for a missing or runaway 11-year-old boy.

The boy, Talan Chase Williams, left his residence on foot and was last seen in the 1200 block of Baker Road. Police received the 911 call around 8:30 p.m.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating this juvenile. If anyone sees him, please contact police at (757) 385-5000.

This case is active and remains under investigation by members of the departments Missing Person's Unit.

No further information has been released.

