VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The Virginia Beach school board plans to vote on whether to change the existing policy that prohibits some of the fundraising practices.

"I just want full disclosure and transparency," Victoria Manning said.

School Board member Victoria Manning said parents came to her and are concerned about fundraising at school. She said after doing research she found some third-party fundraisers could get up to 60 percent of the money students raise.

She said, "I didn’t know about it and I’m a school board member and I assume parents don’t know about it.

Many parents said they didn’t know where all the money is going.

"We always thought it just went directly to the school and it was kind of a generosity from the buyer but we had no idea that they could get so little," said parent, Christine Crum.

On Tuesday, the Virginia Beach School Board plans to vote on whether to change the existing policy that prohibits some of the fundraising practices.

"I don’t want to completely eliminate these third-party fundraisers but we have to have more transparency and more common sense around them," Manning said.

Manning said parents also told her their kids felt pressured to fundraise. She was told students are using their instructional time inside the classroom to raise money, and their getting prizes to do so.

"Our current policy prohibits that so that should not be actually happening at all. Also, our policy prohibits the use of cash prizes or prizes, in general, to give to kids for raising money," Manning explained.

Both Manning and some parents said there needs to be more clarity when it comes to raising money for the school.

"Transparency, definitely transparency from all sides," Crum explained.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC