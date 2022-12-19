Virginia Beach shelter program seeks volunteers as need grows during cold weather

The Virginia Beach Winter Shelter program is up and running for people who need a warm place to stay overnight.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As temperatures hit the below-freezing mark, people experiencing homelessness are finding shelter in Virginia Beach.

However, people who run the shelters said more people are asking for help, and they need more volunteers.

“I’ve always been taught to give from my abundance," said volunteer, Bobbie Skinner-White.

A group of volunteers is making sure men and women have a meal and respite from the bitter cold. Skinner-White said she’s served houseless neighbors at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church for more than 20 years.

“We are seeing more people needing the services. It grows every year," said Skinner-White.

This church, along with many others and non-profit organizations like Pin Ministry, is part of Virginia Beach’s Winter Shelter Program.

“Last year our numbers were much lower. We’re getting 60, and over 60 people every night," said Pin Ministry Executive Director, Dallas Stamper.

Stamper said the need is greater this year and they need more help.

“We could use volunteers. We need drivers to come help drive our vans. If that's something somebody would be interested in," said Stamper. "Driving thirteen people each trip to the winter shelter, that would be awesome."

The program runs for about 14 more weeks, according to Stamper.

Skinner-White said she'll keep giving her time and service to people in need. She hopes others will do the same.

“It’s getting very cold now and to the community, I offer them an opportunity to be generous and give from their abundance," said Skinner-White.

Stamper said more than 30 Virginia Beach churches are participating in Winter Shelter Program this year.

Virginia Beach City leaders said also requested volunteers for the annual Point-in-Time Count on January 25, 2023. The survey allows city leaders to collect an "unduplicated count of the homeless population."