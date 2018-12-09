VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The City of Virginia Beach is offering people in Zone A who are evacuating arrangements for their pets.

The Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center, located at 341 S. Birdneck Road, is assisting with boarding. Only Virginia Beach residents in Zone A with dogs or cats are able to utilize the shelter.

The emergency pet shelter will take in animals on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Thursday from 9 a.m. through the duration of the storm event.

Owners will be required to sign a liability waiver upon entry, and cats must arrive in a carrier/enclosure and dogs must be securely on a leash. Residents are asked to bring their pets' medication, food, bedding, and toys.

Aggressive animals and those with known medical issues above the capabilities of the emergency shelter will not be accepted. Animals with known contagious diseases will also not be accepted. The shelter can accept 15 dogs over 50 pounds, 20 dogs between 20-50 pounds, and 20 dogs under 20 pounds. The shelter will also be accepting 50 cats.

All pets must be picked up within 12-hours of the human shelters closing. To discuss further details and ensure space availability call (757)385-7460.

The City will also be offering a pet-friendly shelter during the duration of the storm at the Landstown Elementary School. This shelter will only be accepting 200 pets. Call (757)285-7460 for more details and to ensure availability.

