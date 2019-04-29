WASHINGTON -- One of Virginia's most popular companies is facing social media ridicule. Hundreds of posts are slamming Cynet Systems over a racially discriminatory job posting.

The company is apologizing, but a lot of critics wonder how the job post could get by even the most cursory review.

The on-line drubbing started with this Twitter post:

"Uh, hey Cynet Jobs -- What's with this? Your job listing for a mid-senior level business development postions top qualification is 'Preferably Caucasian.' How could you POSSIBLY think that's okay?"

The job was posted across multiple job listing sights all said the same thing: "Preferably Caucasian." Even after being called out, it took the company 44 hours to respond, finally tweeting: "Cynet apologizes for the anger and frustration caused by our offensive job post.... The individuals involved have been terminated."

Another company job posting over the weekend called for a "female candidate only." We're still waiting for a company response on that one.

The Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits employment discrimination on the basis of race, color or sex.

Cynet is a IT staffing company in Sterling that brags about its awards as one of the top hiring firms in the country. It touts its diversity and inclusion.

Even after the apology, lots of critics are still looking for more. "Instead of writing something generic... maybe explain to us -- how did this happen," one person said.

"This still does not feel like enough," tweeted another.

Cynet is promising us a more complete response. But the only thing we've seen so far is the Twitter apology.