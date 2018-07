NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — The Virginia Living Museum needs help naming its new loggerhead sea turtle.

The female sea turtle has been getting along swimmingly with larger marine life at the Museum's Chesapeake Bay Aquarium.

However, SHE needs a name!

Museum visitors may vote on paper ballots in the Virginia Living Museum lobby or here.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC